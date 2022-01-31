Progress Astronomy 1 SY.jpg

An image of the Horse Head Nebula is projected inside the Northern Oklahoma College-Enid Planetarium.

 Enid News & Eagle file photo

ENID, Okla. — The Northern Oklahoma College Enid planetarium show set for Wednesday, Feb. 2, has been canceled due to impending winter weather.

Snow is in the forecast, according to National Weather Service.

