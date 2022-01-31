ENID, Okla. — The Northern Oklahoma College Enid planetarium show set for Wednesday, Feb. 2, has been canceled due to impending winter weather.
Snow is in the forecast, according to National Weather Service.
The funeral for Maydonna States, 88 will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday February 1, 2022 at Dover Christian Church. Burial will follow at Lyon Valley Cemetery, Hennessey under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home.
James Edward Wycoff, 85, of Enid, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made to www.ladusauevans.com.
Services for Tracy Dean Kent, 54, of Coweta, will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.ladusauevans.com.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Edward Armstrong, 84, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
