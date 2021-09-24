Northern Oklahoma College Enid is offering COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday.
The vaccinations are being offered to the NOC and Enid communities from 9 a.m. to noon at Montgomery Hall inside the Gantz Student Center.
Clients may choose either the Moderna or Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine. First and second shots are available, as well as a booster for those that are immunocompromised.
The vaccinations are provided courtesy of the Great Salt Plains Health Center. Face masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged at the event.
