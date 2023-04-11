Northern Oklahoma College livestock judging coach Jennifer Bedwell has been named National Junior College Livestock Judging Coach of the Year.
She is the first woman to ever win this honor. Along with the honor, Bedwell was the first female coach to win the American Royal, the North American International Livestock Exposition and the National Western.
Bedwell, in her third year at NOC, earned the award after leading the NOC livestock judging team to its first Team of the Year recognition after the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 19.
“My parents were very happy. They farm in the Fairview area and my dad was an assistant judge coach at NEO college in Miami,” Bedwell said.
Her dad coached some of her students’ parents.
Bedwell’s team also had four All-Americans: Anna Hannon, Olivia Gerloff, Kale Campbell and Cooper Thompson.
“I am so blessed to have coached these kids,” Bedwell said. “They are the hardest-working kids I’ve seen and the fact that I received an award for their hard work is more a reflection of who they are than who I am.”
Bedwell has deep roots in the livestock industry, raising and showing cattle with her family in Fairview.
Bedwell received bachelor’s degrees in animal science and agricultural communications and her master’s degree in agricultural communications in May 2020, all at Oklahoma State University.
Bedwell never judged in high school at Fairview, but taught herself the evaluation skills and oral reasons format in order to be competitive while she was at OSU.
In November 2017, OSU was named national champion livestock judging team and Bedwell was fourth-high individual.
She worked as an assistant coach for the 2019 national champion livestock judging team and started at NOC in May 2020.
“I can’t imagine where I would be had I not given that first set of reasons and turned in that first judging card in practice, but my life has forever been changed,” she said.
“It is amazing what Jennifer has achieved in such a short period of time,” said NOC President Clark Harris. “From the very beginning, I could see the drive that she has to compete at a high level. A drive that she has instilled into her team.”
0“This is only the beginning,” Bedwell said. “When I got the job at NOC, my goal was to create a culture of success.”
