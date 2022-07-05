Enid News & Eagle
An enormous book sale filling the Foster-Piper Fieldhouse and book drive are in the works at Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa.
The NOC Tonkawa library is undergoing a transformation to meet the needs of today’s college students. The library staff and volunteers have weeded out more than 20,000 books that will be sold Aug. 4-7.
The new-found library space will provide enhanced student study areas, new technology and will be transformed into the Pickens Learning Commons. This will become a focus area for students at NOC, according to a press release.
NOC will accept donations of books and media to benefit the library project. Donations will serve two purposes. Some newer, well-kept books, DVDs and CDs will be added to the library’s collection if there is a need and if they meet the same standards as those required of purchased materials. The collection will be enhanced by the addition of newer, donated books.
Many of the donations will not be added to the collection, but will be sold at a large book sale to fund purchasing needed books and digital library resources for students. The digital resources will be used by students, faculty and employees on all campuses. Donations judged not suitable for the collection or the sale will be discarded. Books need to be provided in boxes or tubs to allow easy transporting to the library/sale. Once accepted, donations are property of NOC and cannot be returned to the donor.
Books and other appropriate materials will be accepted in locations in Ponca City, Tonkawa, Blackwell, Enid and Stillwater. Drop off locations will be provided at a later date. Donations will be accepted July 28 through Aug. 4.
For detailed guidelines for donations and any restrictions with the sale check NOC’s website at https://www.noc.edu/library/booksale. NOC will be able to accept hardcover and paperback books for adults (Books for teens and children will be put in the sale); contemporary and classic fiction; popular and research-oriented nonfiction such as science, social science, biographies, history and self-improvement; and DVDs, Blu-ray discs, music and audio books on CD.
NOC will not be able to accept books in poor condition (stained, broken spins, yellowed, moldy, torn), encyclopedias, dictionaries, outdated textbooks, reference or research books (older than 2012), Readers Digest condensed books, magazines and journals, audio cassettes and VHS tapes, computer games or computer equipment or books discarded by other libraries. NOC asks that you take some time to evaluate your donation, as there will be many books that need to be sorted for the sale.
Volunteers are needed to assist with donations and the sale. Contact the NOC Library at (580) 628-6250 for information.
