TONKAWA, Okla. — Applications still are being accepted for the 31st Arts Adventure Summer Camp at Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa.
The camp will be July 18-21, 12:30-5:30 p.m. daily.
The camp is open to students going into sixth grade in the fall through those who just completed 12th grade.
The camp offers students the opportunity to learn a variety of art forms from professional artists from NOC and from across the state. An end-of-camp showcase will be presented where students' works will be displayed and performed.
Classes offered this year include poetry, beginning photography, board game design, cartooning, computer graphics, dance technique, digital escape room, graphic storytelling, introduction to Linocut printmaking, jewelry and ornament making, oil painting, painting with watercolor and gouache, musical theater, stage combat and vocal exploration.
The cost of the camp is $125.
This includes instruction, all materials, a cool T-shirt based on famous artwork (past examples include Mona Lisa, Starry Night, The Wave and an Escher design), snacks, and free transportation available from Ponca City, Newkirk and Blackwell, provided by Cimarron Transit.
Scholarships are available.
The summer camp began in 1991 and was held on the grounds of the Marland Mansion. In 2000, it moved to the campus of Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa.
Arts Adventure is a 501(c)3 nonprofit supported by the Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, North-Central Oklahoma Arts Council and numerous businesses, organizations and individuals.
Students may register online at https://bit.ly/391C6ld.
