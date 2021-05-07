An Enid resident and alumna of Northern Oklahoma College has been re-appointed to a full term on the college’s board of regents.
Jami Groendyke, who attended NOC from 2001 to 2003, was confirmed to a five-year term as an NOC regent by a vote of the full state Senate on Wednesday.
Groendyke’s approval followed a nomination by Gov. Kevin Stitt and initial unanimous approval Tuesday by the Senate Education Committee.
She was first nominated, then confirmed in May 2020 to complete the unexpired term of former Regent Chad Dillingham, who took a post with Oklahoma Wildlife Commission.
Groendyke, an Enid real estate appraiser originally from Claremore, said Dillingham called her personally to consider taking over the last year of his term.
She previously was a trustee member of the NOC Foundation, her term set to end that June anyway.
“You can’t turn that down,” Groendyke said Thursday. “Just having been there (at NOC) and being invested in it, you can’t turn that opportunity down.”
After she was confirmed in 2020, Groendyke’s term began July 1, and she was sworn into office at July’s NOC regents meeting along with fellow regent Stan Brownlee, also of Enid.
Groendyke called the last school year her “trial year” on the board of regents, during which she partly oversaw the college’s campus COVID-19 policies and then chose a new college president upon the retirement of Cheryl Evans.
The NOC Board of Regents voted to approve Clark Harris as the next NOC president, taking office July 1.
“All of the fun things of being a regent happened in that first trial year, so my goodness, what could the next five years bring? Knock on wood,” Groendyke said.
She said the senatorial process all took place over Zoom last year, while this last week’s process before the education committee was in-person.
Groendyke was joined Tuesday by Evans and her state senator, Roland Pederson.
Pederson, R-Burlington, both times carried Groendyke’s nomination through the Senate as her representative.
He said he believed carrying her appointment through the committee took around six weeks as other education agenda items took priority.
“She obviously has a good resume and is somebody that we expect to be around there for a while,” Pederson said.
Groendyke’s new term, again beginning July 1, is set to expire June 30, 2026.
