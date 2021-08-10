ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College adjunct instructor Kathy Jackson was one of four instructors named by REpowering Schools for a 2021 Outstanding Educator award.
Jackson teaches Introduction to Wind and Wind Power Delivery Systems at Northern Oklahoma College in the Wind Energy Program.
“It is a humbling honor to be nominated and selected for this award by industry partners and educational cohorts. The hours teachers put into their work, myself included, is so often overshadowed by the scurrying of a day,” Jackson said. “For me, this award acknowledges the dedication, time, and energy put forth by our amazing team of teachers and volunteers. We do this together!”
Jackson has brought “enthusiasm, energy and insight” to the program and has been instrumental in connecting the school with REpowering Schools and other STEM activities, said Dr. Frankie Wood-Black, division chair for NOC’s Engineering, Physical Science, and Process Technology Division.
REpowering, a 501c3 organization working with educators and the renewable energy industry, is working toward inspiring a renewable energy workforce and with government projects to support programs and training.
The organization has partnered with EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), the nation's fourth-largest wind energy producer, to sponsor the Outstanding Educator awards. Winners are chosen based on work to engage in and provide well-rounded renewable energy education. Some promotion activities include leading extracurricular clubs and communities, hosting community engagement events, or teaching renewable energy courses for undergrads and grads.
“We are proud to partner with and support REpowering Schools in their mission to educate students and communities about renewable energy,” said Bevan Augustine, EDPR NA external communications manager. “REpowering Schools works to increase the diversity, knowledge, and skillsets of the next generation of energy professionals as we advance toward a clean energy future, and this is a purpose EDP Renewables is grateful tosupport.”
For information about the Wind Energy Program at NOC, call (580) 628-6440.
