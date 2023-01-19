Northern Oklahoma College is continuing to accept scholarship applications for fall 2023.
Applicants applying for the Presidential Leadership Scholarship, the NOC/OSU Gateway Ambassadors Scholarship or the State Regents Academic Scholarship must apply by Feb. 21.
Priority deadline for all other scholarships also is Feb. 21 with scholarships awarded to qualified applicants on a first-come, first-serve basis until Aug. 25. To apply for scholarships, apply for admission to NOC, apply for financial aid and fill out the scholarship form online.
For the 2022-23 fiscal year budget, the college allocated more than $2.8 million in waivers and scholarships support, which is 12% of NOC's operational budget.
Additionally, through the NOC Foundation during the 2021-2022 academic year, the foundation awarded more than $190,080 in scholarships to 399 recipients from the Tonkawa, Enid and Stillwater campuses. So far in the 2022-23 academic year, NOC has awarded more than $91,000 in scholarships to 212 students.
To be considered for scholarships, applicants are required to complete the Free Application for Federal Financial Aid (FAFSA) at studentaid.gov (Northern’s Title IV Institutional Code is 003162) within 30 days of accepting a scholarship award.
