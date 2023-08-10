By Suzie Byrd
Enid News & Eagle
OKLAHOMA CITY — No settlement was reached Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in the case of a former Kingfisher High School football player suing over allegations of abuse and hazing.
U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin had ordered the settlement conference before federal magistrate Suzanne Mitchell at the William J. Holloway Jr. U.S. Courthouse in downtown Oklahoma City. Goodwin made it clear in his conference order that those people present must have the authority to reach a settlement.
The parties of the lawsuit spent the majority of the day in separate rooms. The family of Mason Mecklenburg, the plaintiff in the lawsuit, and their lawyers spent most of the afternoon in Mitchell’s courtroom, while three members of Kingfisher Public Schools Board of Education, football coach Jeff Myers and assistant coaches and their lawyers were in another room with Mitchell.
Eric Janzen, a lawyer for the defense, announced a settlement was not reached just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Mason Mecklenburg on July 29, 2021, in Kingfisher County District Court against the Northwest Oklahoma school district, Myers and current and former assistant coaches Micah Nall, Derek Patterson and Blake Eaton.
It later was moved to federal jurisdiction in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.
Mecklenburg alleges in his suit that he repeatedly was subjected to mental, physical and sexual abuse, including daily towel floggings, tasering, death threats and dangerous practice drills, from teammates and coaching staff during his four years on the KHS football team. He attended Kingfisher High School from 2017-21.
Documents filed in the case allege he was not the only member of the team who suffered such abuse. The first known complaint filed against Myers was as early as 2005, according to the documents. One of the stipulations of the Mecklenburg lawsuit is that Myers be fired.
Other stipulations in the lawsuit involve implementation of a strict anti-bullying policy to be approved by the Kingfisher school board.
The three members of the KPS Board of Education — board president Charles Walker, vice president Carly Frank and board clerk Brad Whittrock — went into executive session at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday to adhere to the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act.
Cameron Spradling, Mecklenburg’s attorney, said he could not discuss the details of the case but did make one comment.
“It is obvious that this board of education values winning football games over the health, safety and well-being of the minor children of Kingfisher,” he said.
Myers became coach of the Kingfisher football team in 2005 and won the 3A football state championship in 2013.
In March 2022, the plaintiffs offered a $1.5 million settlement that KPS Board of Education unanimously rejected.
Spradling then brought on the law firm of Nix Patterson, which will assist in taking this case to trial, if necessary.
In April, the plaintiffs came back with a new settlement demand of $5 million and for the school district to fire Myers. The settlement then would double to $10 million, with the stipulation still that Myers be fired, if the district didn’t accept the $5 million offer within 14 days.
The school district requested a settlement conference in June due to mounting legal fees. Both parties met for eight hours on July 11, but no settlement was reached. The case is scheduled for trial in December.
An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the allegations remains open, according to agency officials. Oklahoma State Department of Education also is looking into the allegations, as has been the office of District Attorney Mike Fields.
Any suspensions of Myers coaching would come from State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the Oklahoma State Department of Education. Any criminal proceedings in the case would be filed by the district attorney. Neither were available for comment.
