ENID, Okla. — The months-long legal dispute over Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell’s now-canceled recall election has come to a close.
No one filed a rehearing by Friday for the Oklahoma Supreme Court to reconsider its decision declaring the recall petition insufficient, meaning the election to recall the city commissioner will not be held Feb. 9, as a district judge had initially ruled in November.
However, the regularly scheduled election for the next Ward 3 commissioner still will be held next week and will include both candidates who also were running in the recall — Kent Rorick and Keith Siragusa. Term-limited, Ezzell will end his eight-year service on the commission in May.
Ezzell, himself an attorney, said the rehearing was the last chance for his appellees — the city of Enid and intervening group of petition circulators, which included Siragusa — to convince the court they got it wrong.
A petition for rehearing can be made to any court and would go to the same court that made the determination, but district court decisions are usually instead appealed, he said.
While an appeal could have been made to the federal court of appeals, Ezzell said such cases would have to have a question of law that isn’t solely state-centric.
His November appeal instead was a question for the Oklahoma Supreme Court to clarify its own past rulings related to recall elections and relevant state statutes in Oklahoma cities with charter governments.
In August, Ezzell protested City Clerk Alissa Lack’s decision to declare the petition sufficient with 89 signatures, out of a total 204 circulators gathered over a weekend. He contended the petition did not follow statutes that also dictate initiative and referendum petition objections.
In November, Associate Judge Allison Lafferty maintained the petition’s sufficiency against Ezzell’s objection and declined to further interpret past state rulings for objections to municipal recalls.
Following his appeal, the Supreme Court last week reversed Lafferty’s decision, ruling in its 29-page affirming opinion that petitioners did not include required “felony warning” language on each petition sheet, as well as an affidavit that attested to valid signatures. The court said Lack therefore erred by not guarding against fraud, corruption and deception.
Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the city, represented by Tony Puckett, did not file a rehearing because it accepted the state court’s ruling.
“Obviously it was an important issue to the city and the citizens who filed the petition,” Gilbert said. “It may not be the outcome some parties wanted, but again, I respect — the city respects — what the Supreme Court ruled.”
Enid Freedom Fighters, whose members circulated the petition and regularly attend city commission meetings, also said they decided not to file a rehearing petition after reviewing the opinion.
Freedom Fighters founder and group administrator Melissa Crabtree said in an emailed statement Monday night that while losing the case because of a “narrow technicality of statutory interpretation” was disappointing, recall efforts were “alive and well in Oklahoma.”
“We also believe that it has been an education for the city commission and in particular for Commissioner Ezzell on the political risks of alienating with coarse and crude language and attack on motives of your opposition,” the statement read. “The people do have a response. That response is a recall petition. The Supreme Court did not strike down the concept of an election; it merely said that additional language needed to be added to the petition. The Supreme Court decision does not represent a safe harbor except in this one limited occasion where Commissioner Ezzell might, if he survived the election, serve an additional three months.
"But Enid Freedom Fighters is not going away," Crabtree stated. "We hope and expect the City Commission will not engage in combative personalized attacks on members of the public who take the time to appear before meetings and urge alternative solutions to problems that we all recognize."
The Ezzell ruling already has had an immediate effect in the city of Norman, where a recall petition against a city councilor was dismissed in district court under the same “felony warning” and validity affidavit provisions. With that decision, no recall attempt of Norman’s odd-numbered councilors or its mayor has been successful.
In Oklahoma, recall elections of locally elected officials may be held in charter cities, of which there are 86, including Enid. In order to have a charter, a city must have at least 2,000 residents. According to the state court opinion, which cited Ballotpedia, 508 other Oklahoma municipalities have non-charter governments.
Citizen-led recall efforts such as Enid’s and Norman’s began last year largely in response to city’s efforts to enact public health policies such as mask mandates that would ideally slow the spread of COVID-19. Ezzell’s recall petition also called him out for perceived public misconduct during meetings and treatment of city police and the public.
Ezzell called these reasons “window-dressing” for his pushing for a citywide mask mandate, which city commissioners passed after three attempts in December when proposed by Mayor George Pankonin.
This mandate expires Feb. 28, and while Ezzell’s version also proposed at the Dec. 1 meeting had more stringent enforcement policies for non-compliance, he said he would vote to extend the current one. The latest commissioners could vote to extend it is at their Feb. 18 regular meeting.
Because Gov. Kevin Stitt has continued to refuse to enact a statewide mandate — publicly deciding to leave such decisions up to each cities’ leaders instead — Ezzell said this has left municipalities in a tough situation.
“And you know, you can’t recall the governor of Oklahoma,” Ezzell said. “So he did a great disservice to every city in the state by showing such weak leadership, and this is one way that a lot of us had to pay for it.”
State-elected officials such as the governor and Supreme Court justices cannot be recalled through citizen-led ballot initiatives, but can be impeached by state Legislature, according to state statute.
