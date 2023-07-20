ENID, Okla. — Jarron Peters always sought out jobs no one else wanted.
He found fulfillment in the tasks that brought others discomfort.
For example, after graduating high school, Peters enlisted in the Marine Corps and went overseas to Afghanistan.
But years later, back in his hometown of Enid, Peters said something was missing.
He turned to a constant in his life — snakes.
“I got my first pet, a ball python, when I was like 8 years old,” Peters said. “So, my family was very receptive to snakes and obviously, being from the area, we always did a lot of camping, and we did a lot of outdoor activities. Well, you know, they did a lot of fishing while I wasn’t. I wouldn’t be the one fishing, I’d be off crawling around the woods looking for stuff.”
Peters’ love for snakes and the outdoors didn’t subside with age, and he dove back into his lifelong interest as the contact for Garfield County from Oklahoma Snake Identification Network.
Peters removes snakes for anyone in Garfield County for free. In a recent Facebook post, Peters encouraged those in the area to reach out to him for snake removal, no matter the size or kind of snake.
A fellow Facebook user motivated Peters to make his post. The user posted a photo of a dead western rat snake, a harmless species.
“When I’ve seen those posts in the past, there’s a lot of misinformation on there,” Peters said. “You know about people that are not even calling it remotely close to what it is, and I think that’s where snakes tend to get a lot of a bad rap from, is all of the misinformation that’s out there, and people, you know. Wives’ tales and things like that.”
Peters said there is never an acceptable time to kill a snake, and in his post said “99.99% of what you’ll come across in Enid is harmless.”
Oklahoma has 47 species of snakes, only seven of them venomous and the majority of those are located outside Garfield County.
Peters said checkered garter snakes, diamondback water snakes and western rat snakes are the snakes he removes the most in Garfield County. These species are non-venomous, but their size can intimidate those who find them around their homes.
Peters removes unwanted slithering friends with snake tongs and a snake hook before placing the snake in a bag to destress while it is relocated. Peters warned against purchasing snake tongs with a narrow jaw or serrated teeth as this can harm the snake.
After capturing the snake, Peters evaluates the area for an appropriate place to relocate it. He said he is selective with where he releases snakes and takes available resources into consideration to ensure the snake’s prosperity and safety in the area.
Peters’ understanding of the personality traits and needs of each snake makes capturing and relocating the snakes an educated process.
Peters recommended those interested in educating themselves purchase “A Field Guide to Reptiles and Amphibians” by Oklahoma Department of Wildlife. The book details snakes native to Oklahoma and includes photos and information about each one.
After all, Peters’ interest in snakes began with a book.
“I remember when I was probably 8 years old, my mom bought me a National Audubon field guide book to North American reptiles,” Peters said, “and I studied that thing religiously.”
Peters shared his love for snakes not only with his community, but with his own children. Peters passed the book down to his 11-year-old son, who has developed an obsession with snakes similar to Peters’. Peters said his 3-year-old daughter enjoys tagging along on snake catching missions.
“Education is the most powerful tool in this kind of community, you know, just due to all the misinformation and wives’ tales spread through the previous generations,” Peters said.
Contact Peters at (580) 603-2251 for free snake removal in Garfield County.
