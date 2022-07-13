ENID, Okla. — An unoccupied house in Enid caught fire at midday Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Enid Fire Department received a call about the fire at 1407 S. 2nd at about 12:45 p.m. The fire was accidentally started by the owner who was using a circular saw to cut metal in the back. Sparks from the saw caught the grass on fire, and the blaze caught the house on fire, according to EFD.
The house is being used for storage and was empty at the time of the accident.
