None of the results from state and federal primary elections held last week in Northwest Oklahoma are being contested, election board officials said Tuesday after the board certified the election results.
Longtime U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas again won the Republican nomination for the 3rd Congressional District seat after facing two challengers on June 28’s primary election.
According to official state and federal election results that the Oklahoma State Election Board certified Tuesday evening, Lucas received a total 44,442 votes, compared with Enid resident Wade Burleson’s 22,258 votes and Yukon resident Stephen Butler’s 5,997.
Lucas also won all 32 counties included in the 3rd District, which spans from the Panhandle to the eastern Tulsa metro area, and from the Kansas border to the Red River.
He will face Democratic challenger Jeremiah Ross, of Bristow, in November's general election.
No major changes were reported in the results for the two state Legislature Republican primary elections held in Northwest Oklahoma.
State Sen. Darcy Jech, who faces a runoff next month against Brady Butler for his Senate District 26 seat, officially received five more votes after Tuesday’s certification, bringing his total to 4,059 votes, or 42.77%. Butler received eight fewer votes, for a total 3,558, or 37.49%.
In the House District 55 Republican primary, Nick Archer officially won with 2,295 votes — the same amount reported last week. Challengers Jeff Sawatzky, with 1,620 votes, and Tad Boone, with 350, each received one more vote.
None of the election results being contested in Oklahoma would impact other elections also held in those counties, election board spokesperson Misha Mohr said. Races up for recounts — thus, still uncertified as of Tuesday — were held in Oklahoma, McIntosh and Nowata counties, she said.
“The uncertified results would only be for that race that’s being contested,” Mohr said.
County election boards, including in Garfield County, certified countywide results from their precincts on Friday. Those results are then reported to the state to be certified for state and federal elections, Mohr said.
Garfield County’s local elections included a race for county commissioner and two franchise renewals in Enid and Carrier, the latter two of which both passed.
The county election board’s certified results were also largely unchanged from last week’s tallies. Clarence Maly defeated longtime District 3 Commissioner James Simunek, 1,873-1,545, with Simunek garnering three more votes after Friday’s certification for a 45.2% minority.
All June 28 election results can be viewed at results.okelections.us/OKER/?elecDate=20220628.
