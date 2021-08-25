ENID, Okla. — No one from Northwest Oklahoma is officially signed up yet for the annual statewide competition to write, produce, shoot and edit a short film in only 48 hours.
Regular registration ends next Tuesday to participate in the 20th annual 48-Hour Film Project, which runs the weekend of Sept. 10-12 for teams competing to make the best film in Oklahoma.
Twenty filmmaking teams based in Oklahoma have registered so far for the weekend-long competition, said Desiree Littles, producer of this year’s 48-Hour Film Project for Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City is the only city in Oklahoma hosting the nationwide project, so Littles said a team registering to participate only needs at least one member from OKC.
Others can come from anywhere in or outside of the state, as long as that person attends on behalf of the team at the Film Project’s kickoff event Sept. 10 at the auditorium at the Douglass movie theater in Oklahoma City.
Registration costs $168, while late registration adds $20 and ends Sept. 10.
All creativity must be done during the two-day official time period that starts and ends at 7 p.m. — including writing the script, rehearsing, costume/set design, shooting and eventually outputting the rendered film to a USB drive or other media. This also includes any special effects or animation.
Friday night typically entails writing, gathering props and costumes; Saturday is the shooting day; and Sunday is editing and drop-off.
Some teams have upward of 20 members planning to work together on a project, Littles said. All cast and crew must be volunteer members, with exceptions made with additional paperwork for SAG-AFTRA union members.
“There are a lot of good filmmakers here in Oklahoma,” she said. “These are pros.”
All submitted will then be screened Sept. 16 at the Douglass, and one film will be chosen as the “Best Of” for its city.
The winning film will go up against films from around the world at the national Filmapalooza 2022, the Film Project’s festival weekend, for a chance at the grand prize and an opportunity to screen at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 Short Film Corner.
Littles said the short films often get turned into feature-length movies, including one she helped produce in 2014’s competition. That movie, initially called “Prone to Violence,” is now in post-production as “Out of Exile.”
“Everybody was humble, just welcoming,” Littles said of her own time participating in the Film Project. “Even though we had to hurry and get stuff done in 48 hours, everyone was positive.”
Masks will be required for anyone, regardless of vaccination status, at both kickoff event and the screenings, she said.
Littles also recommended teams practice COVID safety during the weekend of, including wearing masks on sets (even if it’s a hot outdoor shoot) and washing your hands often, as well as staying twice as hydrated.
For questions about the project, email oklahomaci ty@48hourfilm.com.
