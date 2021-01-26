ENID, Okla. — An appeal of Five80 Coffeehouse’s permit to add outdoor seating might not have to wait until March if the city of Enid receives an appraised list of nearby properties by the end of the week.
Humphrey Abstract did not file its appraised list of properties within 300 feet of Five80 by Monday, the normal 14-day deadline for agenda items to be added to the city of Enid’s Board of Adjustment regular meetings, held the second Tuesday of the month.
If the abstractor submits its list by Friday, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the next board meeting set for Feb. 9 still would be able to include addressing the permit appeal.
He said once a list is received, property owners will be given at least 10 days notice before meeting and publication as required by Enid’s city code.
Attorney Clint Claypole, representing business owners who appealed Five80’s building plans, said Monday the abstract company told him it likely wouldn’t be able to complete the list by the end of the week.
If not received by then, a special meeting might be called before the next meeting on March 9, Gilbert had said during a Facebook Live video Monday.
Hann Plummer PLLC, one of the appealing businesses, sent the permit appeal on Jan. 19 to city planning administrator Chris Bauer. This appeal included a tentative list of 10 nearby businesses — not property owners, which City Attorney Carol Lahman wrote was required in a letter to Claypole on Jan. 15.
Five80 owner Jeremiah Herrian, director of Forgotten Ministries, had said during a commission meeting Jan. 5 that the outdoor area would include an awning, tables and chairs, and a 24-hour bathroom for both customers and homeless people who had previously frequented the nearby Breezeway area.
Businesses then became concerned that the behavior problems that resulted in Gilbert closing the Breezeway simply would be moved to the area around Five80. They then contacted numerous city officials, including Gilbert, Assistant City Manager Scott Morris, Ward 5 City Commissioner Rob Stallings and Enid Mayor George Pankonin.
Their appeal also objects to whether the intended use of the seating and bathroom meets the city’s definition of a shelter, as well as if the city gave proper notice to nearby businesses.
Gilbert said the city believes the permit was filed correctly and followed the shelter definition. He and Lahman over the last several weeks have said the city would be willing to coordinate a sit-down meeting of the involved parties, but Gilbert said Monday he hadn’t had any conversations with them since Thursday’s city commission meeting.
At that meeting, during an update about the permit, Herrian said that construction on the project had already begun and was halted when the appeal was filed and stayed the building permit approval.
He said plans to expand seating for the coffee shop, at 122 E. Randolph, began three years ago, but started getting more traction once the Breezeway was effectively shut down last fall.
Herrian also said the area was never called a shelter because Forgotten Ministries already operates a shelter for the homeless, Mercy House, which houses up to 150 people.
That same meeting, members of a newly created homeless outreach group in Enid said they also had plans to meet the needs of the long-marginalized group in society.
“The bottom rung of that ladder doesn’t need to be as low as it is,” James Neal, director of the Enid Street Outreach Services, said Monday.
Neal has previously said a number of organizations working before the COVID-19 pandemic had estimated Enid had around 150 people who were homeless, but other cities’ organizations saw between 40%-80% increases of people after last March.
Enid’s count would be similar, Neal said, bringing the estimated figure to more than 200.
ESOS board members will begin work on a more accurate census next month with the city of Enid, Neal told city commissioners last week.
While the group currently does work such as handing out winter clothing, bicycles, food vouchers, bus passes and other amenities, Neal said long-term plans are to build a pavilion in a yet-undisclosed location that is under negotiations for purchase and is appropriately zoned.
This area would be located near Enid’s other regular services for the homeless community and include amenities such as restrooms, showers, laundry and professional case management.
Neal said there “absolutely” is room for both his and Forgotten Ministries’ plans to address the homeless population in downtown Enid.
“These different ideas can coexist, but either idea moving forward responsibly needs to take consideration of the neighbors,” Neal said.
Gilbert said the city still has funding to address the homelessness issue from COVID-19 relief aid and could be provided for any other plans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.