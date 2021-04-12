ENID, Okla. — No injuries were reported following a small house fire Monday afternoon.
At around 3:30 p.m., Enid Fire Department was dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of North 16th after flames were seen on the back side of the house.
One of the occupants of the home was there asleep when a neighbor knocked on the door to report the fire. The resident and two dogs got out of the house safely.
Assistant Fire Marshal Kevin Winter said the fire started on the back side of the house and got into the attic space, which is where arriving firefighters noticed the flames coming from.
Firefighters made an interior attack and quickly extinguished the fire.
OG&E was called to the scene. The cause of the fire was under investigation, Winter said.
