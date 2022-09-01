DaVinci's

Enid emergency personnel work the scene of an accident Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. A vehicle ran into the corner of Marco's Pizza before stopping inside DaVinci's Coffeehouse in Sycamore Square on West Willow. An Enid Police Department spokesman said no injuries were reported. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)

 Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into two Willow Plaza businesses late Wednesday afternoon.

According to an incident report from Enid Police Department, around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022, 66-year-old Rodney Batchelder was going to back out of a parking spot between 2315 and 2321 W. Willow.

Batchelder said he put his foot on the brake and put the blue Tesla Model Y in reverse. The vehicle went forward, jumping the curb, and then the passenger side hit an outside pillar, according to the report.

The vehicle then veered to the right, entered the building at the dividing wall between Marco's Pizza and Da Vinci's Coffeehouse, which closed Wednesday, and continued into Da Vinci's, coming to a rest with the front passenger corner of the vehicle against the south wall of the business, the report states.

One witness was almost hit as she was exiting the business, the report states, and neither Batchelder nor his passenger were injured.

Batchelder's condition was apparently normal at the time of the collision, according to the report, and seat belts were in use.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you