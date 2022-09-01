ENID, Okla. — No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into two Willow Plaza businesses late Wednesday afternoon.
According to an incident report from Enid Police Department, around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022, 66-year-old Rodney Batchelder was going to back out of a parking spot between 2315 and 2321 W. Willow.
Batchelder said he put his foot on the brake and put the blue Tesla Model Y in reverse. The vehicle went forward, jumping the curb, and then the passenger side hit an outside pillar, according to the report.
The vehicle then veered to the right, entered the building at the dividing wall between Marco's Pizza and Da Vinci's Coffeehouse, which closed Wednesday, and continued into Da Vinci's, coming to a rest with the front passenger corner of the vehicle against the south wall of the business, the report states.
One witness was almost hit as she was exiting the business, the report states, and neither Batchelder nor his passenger were injured.
Batchelder's condition was apparently normal at the time of the collision, according to the report, and seat belts were in use.
