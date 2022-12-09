221210-news-fire km

Firefighters with Enid Fire Department put out hot spots at a residence on Dalton Court, where a fire was reported around 4:13 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

ENID, Okla. — No injuries were reported in a house fire that occurred Friday afternoon, Dec. 9, 2022.

Enid Fire Department received the call around 4:13 p.m. Friday at a residence on Dalton Court , according to EFD.

Firefighters responded to the scene and put out the flames, which appeared to majorly impact the garage area.

The official cause and origin of the fire had not yet been determined by EFD at around 5 p.m.

A woman who had been inside the house said someone with Vivint, who was installing a security camera in the neighborhood saw the smoke and went to alert those inside.

About the time the woman heard the worker bang on the house’s door, the smoke alarms inside began going off.

The woman said although it was a terrifying experience, she was thankful for the worker who saw it and that everyone inside was able to make it out safely.

McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
