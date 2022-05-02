No damage was reported to Kingfisher County Emergency Management late Monday afternoon after a tornado touched down near Loyal.
“There’s no damage to the town, any structures or anything else,” Steve Loftis, Emergency Management director, said of the tornado, which was reported to have touched down around 4:25 p.m.
Severe thunderstorms moved across Oklahoma on Monday, and multiple severe thunderstorm, tornado and flash flood warnings were issued throughout the state.
Loftis said Kingfisher County was hit with severe thunderstorms, bringing 50- to 60-mph wind gusts, up to quarter-sized hail and 2 inches of rain.
Garfield County saw severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings between around 4 and 7:27 p.m. Monday. Areas of rotation were spotted in the county, according to Enid/Garfield County Emergency Management.
