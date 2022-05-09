ENID, Okla. — Discussion of a possible lawsuit against the city of Enid over the library’s recent policies was again limited to a closed-doors meeting Monday at city hall.
The Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s board of directors met with city staff for nearly an hour and a half in executive session, which is closed to the public under state statute for allowed reasons such as attorney-client privilege.
City attorneys, City Manager Jerald Gilbert, city CFO Erin Crawford and interim library director Theri Ray joined members in the session, held in city commission chambers of the city administration building.
Board members took no action after returning to open meeting, before moving on to schedule another special meeting to continue talks about the lawsuit, set for noon May 25 and again in commission chambers.
Monday's meeting had been moved to the city building in anticipation of a large crowd similar to last April's board meeting, but only two members of the public appeared.
Gilbert later said library board members had discussed the same potential suit as Enid city commissioners had in an executive session during a regular meeting last week.
Gilbert said there were no plans, “but it is possible,” for the city commission to also revisit the topic in another executive session at next week’s meeting.
The library board had voted last month to ban book displays and library programs that were deemed sexual in nature.
Library staff later stated this would include future LGBTQ+ Pride Month displays, as well as a pre-scheduled sexual assault awareness program and a romance novel book club for adults.
Library board members also asked whether the board, the board’s chair or individual members could receive city emails, to which Gilbert said email accounts were limited but possible.
Applications from those interested in joining the city of Enid’s boards and commissions are included in full on Enid City Commission meeting agenda packets.
Member Susie Hinkle, who was appointed last month to another year on the board, said she had been getting emailed on her personal email after April’s board meeting, during which she voted in favor of the proposals.
Christina Hopper, who was newly appointed last month, said she didn’t want to be harassed in the future outside a professional capacity.
“We don’t want to be doxxed,” Hopper said. “But we still want to be able to share. … Obviously, you want the feedback but you don’t want to be harassed.”
Gilbert said he and library staff also were getting “bombarded” with emails from the public concerning April’s meeting.
Current board president Joseph Fletcher, who was not present at Monday’s meeting, was reelected to the position. Then-vice chair Kitty Herbel, on the board since 2020, had nominated herself, too, but failed to get a second motion.
Steven Rutledge, who was appointed last June, was voted vice chair, while Ruth Ann Miles was reelected secretary.
