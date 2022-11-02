ENID, Okla. — A local nonprofit organization’s annual campaign to raise funds for its residential programs began earlier this week.
Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma’s “Nights of Shelter” kicked off Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, and will run through the end of January 2023.
All funds raised through the campaign will go toward YFS’ emergency youth shelter. Joanna Moats, residential services director at YFS, said in a press release that a child benefits so much when the community pulls together to support “Nights of Shelter.”
“These monies go to support any child who, by no fault of their own, cannot live with their families and must take refuge at the shelter,” Moats said in the release. “Whether someone provides one night of shelter or many, that child has a warm bed to sleep in and people around them who care for them. I cannot tell you the importance of your gift in the life of one of our shelter children.”
YFS operates a 14-bed residential center for children younger than 18 years old, as well as transitional living programs that provide both temporary and long-term shelter to youth and young adults, according to the release.
Thelma’s House provides independent living skills and shelter to 16- and 17-year-olds. The adult transitional living program serves young adults from ages 18 to 22.
All residential programs operated by YFS provide food, case management, therapy and access to a wide range of other programs that help people achieve ongoing safety and stability.
In the 2021-22 fiscal year, YFS provided 4,960 nights of shelter through the emergency youth shelter, which provides safety to children up to 17 years old who have been removed from their homes, and over the last year, YFS has served more than 1,300 individuals and their families.
The cost to house a child has gone from $30 per night to $75 per night, but YFS never turns away a child due to an inability to pay, the release states, which is why the campaign is held every year.
“With the help of our community, it is our hope to continue to provide shelter and offer services that help prevent youth homelessness,” the release states.
To donate to the “Nights of Shelter” campaign, visit https://yfsenid.org/nightsofshelter or mail checks to 605 W. Oxford, Enid, OK 73701.
For more information about “Nights of Shelter” or for answers to any questions or concerns, call (580) 233-7220; contact MacKenzy Cleveland, development director at YFS, by emailing mcleveland@yfsenid.org; or visit YFS’ Facebook page.
