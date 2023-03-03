ENID, Okla. — Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is hosting its annual Museum After Dark: Night Tours event 7-10 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, in the historic Humphrey Heritage Village.
Living history interpreters will entertain and educate visitors while sharing unique, historic perspectives of life in northwestern Oklahoma before statehood. Short vignettes from living history interpreters will occur at each of the stops on the tour.
Tickets are $7 and can be purchased in advance to reserve a time slot at csrhc.org/nighttours. The Heritage Center will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the day of the event. Special lantern tours begin at 7 p.m., with a new group starting every 20 minutes and the last tour starting at 10 p.m.
For information about Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, call (580) 237-1907 or go to www.csrhc.org. CSRHC is a division of Oklahoma Historical Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.