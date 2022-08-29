ENID, Okla. — Hard rock band Night Ranger will be coming to Stride Bank Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Tickets ranging from $41 to $71 go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, and can be purchased by visiting www.stridebankcenter.com or at the SBC office, located on the second floor.
Night Ranger has sold more than 17 million albums, performed across more than 4,000 stages and captivated a radio audience that exceeds 1 billion.
According to a press release, Night Ranger "has both epitomized and transcended the arena rock sound and style well beyond that era" and, with multiple songs having a significant impact on popular culture, continue to grow its ever-evolving fan base.
"The band is proof that powerful songs alongside, incredibly talented musicians is the perfect formula for continued success," the release states.
Night Ranger, which has earned widespread recognition including both multi-platinum and gold album status, has several best-selling albums — "Dawn Patrol," "Midnight Madness," "7 Wishes," "Big Life" and Man In Motion" — as well as hit singles and signature album tracks, including "Sister Christian," "Don't Tell Me You Love Me," "When You Close Your Eyes," "(You Can Still) Rock In America," "Sentimental Street," "Goodbye," "Sing Me Away" and "Four in the Morning."
Throughout the years, Night Ranger's music has made notable contributions and has been featured in many different areas of global media and pop culture, according to the release.
The band was one of the first big "video" bands on MTV, and its songs can be heard on TV shows like "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "American Dad," "Glee," "Grey's Anatomy" and "Parks and Recreation"; in video games such as "Rock Band," "Guitar Hero" and "Grand Theft Auto"; the hit Broadway musical "Rock of ages"; the Oscar-nominated film "Boogie Nights" and other movies such as "Friday the 13th," "Teachers," "Sixteen Candles" and "The Secret of My Success."
Night Ranger is comprised of Jack Blades (bass and vocals), Kelly Keagy (drums and vocals), Brad Gillis (lead and rhythm guitars), Eric Levy (keyboards) and Keri Kelli (lead and rhythm guitars).
The band released its 12th studio album, "ATBPO," which stands for And The Band Played On and is an ode to making music during the COVID-19 pandemic era, last August. Night Ranger began working on "ATBPO" in early 2020, and after narrowing down the song selection and tightening the songs up to the band's "well-known rock 'n roll sound," Night Ranger hit the studio.
In addition to Night Ranger's performance, both Kansas and Petra will perform at SBC on, respectively, Oct. 21 and Oct. 30.
