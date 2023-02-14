ENID, Okla. — NextEra Energy Resources made a donation of $500 to the Air Force Junior ROTC program at Enid High School during a check presentation on Monday.
Lt. Col. Lance Murray, senior aerospace instructor at EHS, said the program is appreciative of any funds that are received and that the program is not designed to steer students toward the military.
“It’s nice to know the community finds value in our program, because I think a lot of people don’t know what ROTC is all about,” Murray said. “They might think that we’re trying to recruit kids into the military or something like that, but we really aren’t, we’re just a high school class. We use military structure, language and uniforms, but really, the bottom line is we’re just trying to get kids ready for their next step in life, whatever that is.”
He said the money likely is to go toward programs that already are in place. He said ROTC students take part in a military ball each year where they can experience a formal dinner and take part in some ceremonial military traditions. There also is a leadership camp each summer that EHS students and students from five other schools will participate in this summer. Those types of programs are paid for through fundraising efforts and donations, and Murray said the goal for students is to be able to attend those for free.
“Donations like this can make a big difference for the kids that maybe otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford to do something like that,” Murray said. “We really appreciate it and we’ll hopefully put it to good use.”
