Integris Bass Baptist Health Center was named to Newsweek's list of "World's Best Hospitals 2022" in the United States.
The "prestigious award," which was announced by Newsweek last month, recognizes more than 2,200 medical institutions in 27 countries, according to a press release from Integris.
Kurt DeVaney, chief hospital executive of Integris Bass, said in the release the recognition is a "great honor" for the hospital and a "well-deserved acknowledgement of the quality of care" provided to patients.
"Our caregivers are among the best in the state and nation, and I am extremely proud of their dedication to delivering compassionate patient care, while also adhering to the highest standards in safety," he said.
Rankings for "World's Best Hospitals 2022" were compiled by by Newsweek and Statista, an online statistics, market research and business intelligence portal.
Hospitals are ranked based on three data sources: Hospital recommendations from peers — an international online survey sent to more than 80,000 doctors, hospital managers and health care professionals; patient experience, which is collected from surveys measuring patient satisfaction with hospitals; and medical key performance indicators including patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of treatment.
Six other Oklahoma hospitals, including St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, also were named in "World's Best Hospitals 2022" in the U.S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.