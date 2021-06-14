Retired Enid News & Eagle Publisher Jeff Funk was named the 2021 Milt Phillips Award recipient at the 2020-21 Oklahoma Press Association meeting last weekend in Oklahoma City.
The H. Milt Phillips Award is the highest honor given by Oklahoma Press Association.
The OPA Board of Directors selects the recipient based on publishing a high-quality newspaper; contribution to the profession and the newspaper industry; years of service to the community, state and nation in a variety of volunteer activities; and strong love and dedication to the family.
The award was established in 1978 by the OPA Board of Directors to recognize those they felt gave the same quality of service to family, community, country and newspapers as had H. Milt Phillips, who was longtime owner and publisher of the Seminole Producer newspaper.
Funk joined the News & Eagle in 2001 as executive editor and later was promoted to general manager and publisher. Prior to coming to Enid, he served in news management positions at five other daily newspapers in Kansas and Nebraska.
He also served as senior publisher for Community Newspaper Holdings and had administrative responsibility for up to 11 other Oklahoma newspapers. He was OPA president in 2014.
“Jeff has truly left an outstanding legacy in Enid and Oklahoma newspaper publishing,” said Cindy Allen, current Enid News & Eagle publisher.
In addition to his publisher role, Funk has been active in the Enid community, serving as a board member or other officer of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, Cherokee Strip Community Foundation, United Way of Northwest Oklahoma, David Allen Memorial Ballpark, Enid Rotary Club, Willow View Methodist Church and Enid Public School Foundation.
He also served as an Enid city commissioner from January to April this year.
