ENID, Okla. — The Enid News & Eagle has experienced some mechanical difficulties with the Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, edition.
Some newspaper deliveries will be about 2-3 hours late this morning, according to News & Eagle Publisher and Editor Cindy Allen.
"Carriers will get them delivered as soon as possible," Allen said. "We apologize for the delay and inconvenience."
Meanwhile, subscribers who have activated their accounts can log in to read the e-edition online by going to https://enidnews-cnhi.newsmemory.com/. Those wishing to learn more about the digital newspaper or needing help activating accounts can call circulation 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Stories from the Sunday edition also can be found online at https://www.enidnews.com/.
