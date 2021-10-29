TONKAWA, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College’s new president said his first goal is improving the quality of life of its students.
Officially installed as NOC’s 14th president during an investiture ceremony Friday, President Clark Harris said he came to Northern Oklahoma to serve the students and communities of NOC’s three campuses, in Tonkawa, Enid and Stillwater.
During his investiture speech, Harris asked his audience — made up of the NOC community, administration and leadership — to stand if they were proud of NOC, which was followed by a clamoring of metal chairs as people stood throughout the Foster-Piper Fieldhouse on the Tonkawa campus.
“We need you to be our champions,” Harris then said. “We need you … we need all of you to tell your stories.”
Laying out his tenure’s major strategic plans for NOC’s future, Harris said he wants students staying on campus during evenings and on weekends, for example, because there’s “so much to do here” at NOC. He also said he wants to create a culture where people work where they like to work, as well as train to make people more than mediocre at their jobs.
“Everything we do should lead to student success — in their education, in their careers, in their lives,” Harris said, wearing a ceremonial cap and gown, as well as a new presidential medallion given by his predecessor, former president Cheryl Evans.
“We must all cheer our students’ successes forward,” he said. “People like hearing about people succeeding.”
In the meantime, though, many of the higher ed institutions Harris called the nation’s “great equalizers” — able to provide everyone with education and life-changing experiences — are experiencing declines in student enrollment, retention and graduation rates.
“The things we do today worked successfully in the past,” Harris said, “but they are not necessarily working today, as we see that in this continual downturn of enrollment.”
As the first community college in Oklahoma, having been founded in 1901, Harris said, “We, Northern Oklahoma College, are an important part of that history.”
Harris most recently served as a community college administrator in Wyoming during his 30-year decade as an educator. He was hired in April before Evans stepped down this past summer after 10 years leading the college.
Evans said in a speech of her own that she was glad to be back Friday among friends, family and faculty, and that the college had changed even during the decade she served as president with numerous renovations to its campuses.
“I hope that (Harris) will find, as certainly I did, that NOC is a very special place that truly creates life-changing experiences for everyone who has the opportunity to be part of its caring educational community,” Evans said.
NOC Vice President of Student Affairs Pam Stinson said each president has left an imprint on the college during its 120 years.
“These leader are forever part of the NOC legacy, as are every one of you when you work with students and help them along their journey," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.