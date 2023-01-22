By Ruth Ann Replogle
New Year’s Day has come and gone, and with it, so have New Year’s resolutions.
The No. 1 resolution made the most every year by Americans is getting fit. They either want to lose weight and improve their health, exercise more, eat better or a combination of all the above.
But typically, by mid-January or after the trial one-month gym membership expires, many Americans give up on trying to get fit.
So how do you break the cycle and stay motivated to stick with that new year’s resolution?
These three local fitness experts were asked to give their input:
Angela Baldwin, owner of Summit Fitness, which offers personal training inside Enid’s Oakwood Mall, is a certified personal trainer who specializes in senior adult fitness and youth fitness.
Cecilia Holle, owner of Enid GYM, which offers personal training, Pilates, and yoga in downtown Enid, is a certified personal trainer who has been working with adults for nearly 20 years.
Kristina Roberts-Wahl, owner of Rosebuds Aerial Yoga Studio, which offers several forms of yoga in North Enid, is a certified yoga instructor and aerial master trainer who specializes in aroma, prenatal and trauma yogis.
1. Ask yourself why you made that New Year’s resolution to begin with.
“What fuels your long-term goal?” Holle asked.
Do you need to change your fitness and nutrition because you experienced an event that is forcing you to do so? Are you wanting to get healthier because you want to be able to pick up or play with your grandkids? What is the reason you want to get fit? What do you hope to achieve?
A goal without a plan is just a wish, Holle said. Roberts-Wahl concurred, saying you have to make a plan and follow it so you can get into a routine.
2. Start small and set realistic goals.
“We tend to set huge goals,” Baldwin said. Aim to walk 20 minutes a day versus aiming to lose 40 pounds. Choose to drink water one day a week instead of drinking soda that day.
It has to be manageable and it has to be sustainable.
“Starting with smaller goals is so that your body can adapt and get stronger,” Holle said. “You have to build up to it; you have to wait for it.”
“Set the smaller goals so you can hit them and get motivated,” Baldwin added. Ultimately, she said, “little goals get you to the bigger goals.”
3. Be accountable.
Just like you have friends you go out to eat with or watch movies with, have friends to go to the gym with.
“The biggest thing is grab a like-minded friend and make time to get together to workout or the very least call each other,” Baldwin said. By joining forces with others, you are reminded that you are not alone.
Roberts-Wahl agreed, encouraging people to “become part of a community, a group of those similar to you, or invite family and friends to join you.”
All the experts stated that if you can’t find a friend to partner with, then hire a personal trainer.
“When you pay money, that’s a great motivator,” Baldwin said.
4. Make it fun.
“What were things you enjoyed as a kid? Did you kickbox? Did you run track? Your body remembers,” Baldwin said. “You can find joy in fitness.”
Incorporate fitness into something you do every day anyway, Holle said, such as run on the treadmill while you watch your favorite television show or balance on one foot while you brush your teeth.
5. Get moving.
“You have to start somewhere, even if it’s just moving your body for 10 minutes,” Baldwin said.
“Whittle away a little at a time,” Holle concurred, and quantify what it is you want to do, such as commit to doing exercise three times a week or to cutting back on processed foods one day.
“Switch up your routine. Small daily changes make a difference,” Roberts-Wahl said.
Among the recommendations for getting active were that you get outside and start strolling the neighborhood, digging in the garden or walking the dog. Park farthest away in the parking lot to add steps.
6. Keep a record.
Use a smart watch, download a free fitness app such as MyFitnessPal, or keep an actual written journal/diary/planner to record what you eat and drink, how you sleep, and/or what’s going on with your current health assists your chosen professional (i.e. personal trainer or fitness instructor) in seeing a pattern and assessing how to best help and not harm you.
“Make it a lifestyle,” Roberts-Wahl said.
7. When in doubt , ask for help.
There are numerous resources, either in person in the Enid area or online.
“Find someone who fits your needs,” Baldwin said, by either doing the research or talking to friends and family.
Both Roberts-Wahl and Holle agreed. Holle added saying when you need dental work, you see a dentist. Fitness is no different.
“Find someone who knows what they are doing and can meet you where you are,” she said. “Find one that fits,” adding you shouldn’t settle for a gym or trainer that doesn’t match your personality or what you’re looking for.
If you’re not able-bodied due to a medical condition or limited thanks to certain restrictions, consult your medical professional before starting any fitness program. All the fitness experts interviewed also said that finding a personal trainer who specializes in those specific injuries or illnesses is important too.
Personal trainers can coach you privately, as pairs (such as a friend or family member), or in small groups. If you can’t get out of the house, virtual sessions are available, too.
8. And finally, be kind to yourself.
If you’re too busy to work out or simply don’t feel up to it, that’s OK. Take a day or two off. Listen to your body. We all need breaks sometimes. The key is getting back on track as soon as you can.
“Give yourself grace and do what you can,” Roberts-Wahl said. She strongly recommended you be you and don’t compare yourself to others. “Focus on your own goals. What’s right for you may not work for others and vice-versa.”
Baldwin agreed, adding “Celebrate the little wins!” as the little wins will help keep you motivated.
“It’s our job to motivate you all year round,” Holle concluded. She said that level of support carries through every month, and personal trainers build on your progress day by day, week by week, month by month.
Replogle previously worked for the Enid News & Eagle and is now a freelance writer who provides content for the News & Eagle, a CNHI LLC publication.
