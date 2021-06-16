ENID, Okla. — The interim director of Visit Enid has been named to the position permanently, while the visitors’ bureau has been designated the city’s official liaison for future film productions.
Rob Houston, formerly Visit Enid’s director of communications, was hired full-time as its executive director Tuesday morning, he said.
As director, Houston still will handle communications and website updates.
Houston had been serving as interim since the departure of former director Marcy Jarrett, who moved to Midwest City to oversee its chamber of commerce.
“It’s an exciting time for me and for Visit Enid. We were sorry to see Marcy go, but ... she has moved on and is enjoying life in Midwest City,” Houston said Wednesday. “And we’re doing what we can to make the transition happen, and figuring out things as we go.”
Stride Bank Center’s general manager, Kevin Boryczki, who also oversees Visit Enid on behalf of management company Spectra, said Houston was promoted internally due to his experience in the tourism industry.
“It’s the right fit. He’s been there pretty much since day one,” Boryczki said Wednesday. “It made complete sense to not wait any longer and remove the interim title.”
Visit Enid’s former services manager, Jenna Spencer, also has been permanently hired as the office’s no. 2, taking Houston’s former position. Spencer now will permanently handle group sales with services as assistant director, while EPTA staffer Selina Chavez has been transferred to work part-time at Visit Enid.
As one of his first duties as director, Houston was on hand during Tuesday’s city commission meeting to receive a mayoral proclamation declaring Visit Enid as the city’s “film-friendly” liaison.
For past productions filmed in Enid, Visit Enid has already unofficially served as the go-between for filmmakers, helping provide lodging, meals and city cooperation.
Houston said Tuesday’s proclamation was the initial “stamp of approval” needed so the city can be declared one of the state’s first Oklahoma Film-Friendly Communities — which hopefully would boost Enid’s profile as an ideal filming location.
“We can get our name to the front of the line,” said Houston, who has been working on Enid’s designation since the Oklahoma Film + Music Office began the program in fall 2020.
Another step, photos and addresses of several locations in Enid already are listed on the state office’s online filming location directory, which filmmakers, producers and scouts often scour when looking for shooting locations.
As a last step, Houston is finishing drafting a permit that production companies would have to file to receive municipal infrastructure cooperation, he said.
Once it’s drafted, the permit will be sent to the city of Enid’s legal department for review, Houston said.
El Reno already has been named the new program’s first film-friendly community, so Houston said he’s hoping for Enid to make second place.
With a written designation, Houston said, “(Filmmakers) already know that these communities have taken these steps … so that we know what we’re doing.”
