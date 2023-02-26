HENNESSEY, Okla. — Jay Riaz wanted to think outside of the box when building a new business off of U.S. Highway 81.
So, Riaz, who’s from Edmond, decided to open Howdy’s Travel Plaza, which features 130 different soda pop flavors, a restaurant with barbecue and Mexican foods and, most visibly, a 24-by-32-foot steel cowboy hat.
“The idea was to ... do something different — not a traditional gas station,” Riaz said. “People can find something to drink; something to eat; and something to look at when they come here.”
A soft opening was held for Howdy’s, located on the north side of Hennessey at 1201 N. Main, last week, leading up to Saturday’s official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Hennessey’s Mayor Bert Gritz said Howdy’s will be an “awesome addition” to the community there.
“Jay is making (Howdy’s) a unique store that will hopefully draw people in from around the area,” Gritz said. “We’re just happy to have the new business in the community. Anything to help grow our community is awesome. ... And the hat is really unique. I think that will be a tourist attraction itself.”
Riaz said the response to the new travel plaza, which took about 10 months to construct, has been really good so far.
“Everybody in the community has been so supportive, and that’s a really good sign in business because you need that local support,” Riaz said. “I have never seen this kind of support.”
Additionally, Howdy’s caters to those driving tractor-trailers through the area.
A lounge area, laundry services and showers are available inside Howdy’s specifically for truckers to use, and overnight parking is available, as well.
“A lot of times, (truckers) are the ones who are going to bring in a lot of businesses,” Riaz said, “but at the same time, they’re the ones who are most ignored, so my whole idea was to focus on them, too.”
Riaz said the idea for the large cowboy hat came from himself, his son Haider — who was even donning a Western look Saturday in honor of the opening — and Scott Hajek.
Local welders were approached to put it all together — a project that neither they nor Riaz had seen, he said.
The 24-by-32-foot, 12,650-pound steel cowboy hat was built by Henry’s Welding in Hennessey. Last weekend, the structure was lifted to provide shade over what will become a picnic area with a dog park nearby.
Riaz said as far as he can tell, the cowboy hat, which will be sandblasted and painted soon, is the largest one in Oklahoma and the second in the world — as a fiberglass cowboy hat in Seattle, Wash., is slightly bigger.
“But the heaviest cowboy hat is this one,” Riaz said.
Overall, the hope for Howdy’s, Riaz said, is to just bring people to it and to Hennessey.
“The idea is to make sure we serve the local community and truckers the best we can, and provide everything we can for this area,” Riaz said. “We want to bring that ‘(U.S. Highway) 81 life’ back.”
