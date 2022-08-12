ENID, Okla. — Stride Bank Center in Enid hosts a wide variety of events, from concerts and Enid Comic Con to animatronic dinosaurs. The events provide an assortment of entertainment for residents in Enid and the surrounding area.
New General Manager Jeff Bemis is a lover of events whose main goal is to bring as much entertainment to patrons as possible.
"I got into this because I enjoy events myself," Bemis said. "Whether it's a concert or MMA ... whatever comes to the arena, I get excited and I really have a good time. Part of it, too, is watching how entertained folks get in the building and watching their reactions."
Bemis has been on the job since July 5, and said Stride Bank Center is a great locale to bring all kinds of shows and entertainment to Enid.
Bemis said he isn't a fan of repeat shows or performances, but that doesn't mean those won't take place in the arena. He said he is interested in bringing in all kinds of shows in order to create a special experience for those who take them in.
"I really want to bring something, whether it's a different act or concert, a comedy show or an illusionist or something like that, that is just entertaining for the folks," Bemis said. "Really, it just boils down to the fact that I am going to work really hard to bring people into the building. We need more entertainment in town."
He also said it is about fresh and new with him, and that he wants to have as many new types of events as possible to keep the interest up and create a buzz.
Bemis is an Oklahoma native, with his roots in Altus. He served in the military for 10 years, and started in the facility management business while he was stationed in Alaska.
He began as an usher at a facility in Alaska, working his way into security and then becoming security manager. In 2014, he became director of operations at Alaska Airlines Center and was there for five and half years. When COVID hit, budget problems at the facility resulted in him taking over as director of operations at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyo., working there for a year and a half.
He said he had always wanted to be a general manager, and feels he would have done just that had the path not been blocked by the fallout of COVID-19.
Now finally a general manager, he said this is a great place to get off to a head start on his efforts to bring the best experiences possible to Enid.
He said he learned while in Casper that it's all about creating experiences for those that come into the doors.
"It's creating those memories and those cool experiences," Bemis said. "That's why I came to Enid. Because it's a great building, in my opinion, to get a good head start on being a general manager."
Bemis said he is happy to be back home and is enjoying life in Enid. He said he is ready to see smiles of entertained guests gracing the seats of Stride Bank Center.
"We've got a good crew there that is eager to make things happen," Bemis said. "So I'm just glad to be there and take care of the building and entertain folks."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.