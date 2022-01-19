The Lifelong Learning Institute of Enid will offer in person classes beginning February 8, on the Enid campus of Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 2929 East Randolph.
All classes meet for 90 minutes once a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 7. Morning classes meet from 10-11:30 a.m. and afternoon classes meet from 1-2:30 p.m. Wearing masks is encouraged for all participants.
Lifelong Learning Institute of Enid has been an active nonprofit for more than 27 years. It offers noncredit courses for adults 50 years of age and older. The mission of LLI is to provide a unique and challenging program so that retirees can expand their horizons and keep their minds active through continued education. Local businesses sponsoring LLI’s mission this year include Security National Bank of Enid, Rick’s Pharmacy, Park Avenue Thrift, and Enid Arts Council. All donations are tax deductible, and they help keep class fees minimal.
Tuesday mornings, Ken Kelsey will instruct “The Art Museums of Dallas/Fort Worth.” This course offers participants an opportunity to get to know the art museums of Dallas/Fort Worth, their famous architects, and their renowned collections. Each session of this class will be filled with images of buildings, paintings, and sculptures. Ken promises to view and discuss lots of art and encourages discussion about what is seen. Kelsey worked for 10 years at the Dallas Museum of Art, helping prepare docents and area educators to teach in the museum. He received a master’s degree in history from OSU and a masters in art history from the University of Wisconsin/Milwaukee. He currently teaches art and history classes for NWOSU.
Tuesday afternoons, Jacob Krumweide will teach “1893: Oklahoma and the United States in Transition.” This course will explore eight different historical topics that highlight the change that was happening in the 1890s all across the United States, and how that impacted Oklahoma history. Krumwiede is the executive director at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center and an instructor at Northwestern Oklahoma State University. He holds a bachelors in history from Rogers State University and a masters in history from OSU. He serves on the board of directors for the Oklahoma Museums Association and as a regional representative for the Association of Living History, Farm, and Agricultural Museums.
Thursdays from 10-11:30, “The Growing Role of Our Public Library” will be taught by Theri Ray and other local librarians affiliated with the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County. The course will introduce participants to how the role of the public library has changed over the years. Class sessions will include the Library Bill of Rights and the Right to Read, an introduction to Google tools, book clubs, story time techniques, and more. Ray is the current interim library director as well as a former educator having worked in public schools for 15 years before earning a Master of Library and Information Studies from the University of Oklahoma in 2021. Margo Holmes is the adult programming librarian and has been with the library for more than 10 years.
Thursday afternoons from 1-2:30 p.m. John Cromwell will instruct “American History: From Pilgrims to Early Republic.” This course will focus on the founding of Plymouth colony and will explore about 200 years of the American story, noting social, religious, intellectual, and political affairs of our country's earliest history. Cromwell, an Enid native, is a semi-retired businessman who reads constantly in the fields of history and public affairs. He earned a B.A. in history with minors in English and philosophy from the University of Oklahoma. He has lectured several times for Lifelong Learning Institute on various aspects of history, including the American Civil war, the British Royal Navy, and the history of the Roman Empire.
To learn how to enroll in Lifelong Learning classes or for additional information, see updates on Lifelong Institute of Enid / Facebook or contact the Director Mary McDonald at 580-747-9207 or lifelonginstitute7@gmail.com.
