ENID, Okla. — Stephen Williams got involved with Boy Scouts of America 22 years ago thinking it would spring him into a lucrative career in pharmaceutical sales.
His sister had been doing well in pharmaceutical sales, and after seeing how getting involved with the BSA helped some of his college friends with their careers, he gave the BSA a go in Huntsville, Ala., at 27 years old.
“It made sense. I would follow in their footsteps, but I never left,” Williams said with a chuckle. “I accepted the position and started my career Aug. 9, 1999, and the rest is history.”
After bouncing around northern Alabama, southwestern Florida, Oklahoma City and Shreveport, La., Williams accepted the position of Scout executive/CEO of Cimarron Council BSA last month.
Williams’ wife is from and works as a realtor in Oklahoma City, so when the opportunity to move “closer to home” showed up — following the October 2020 retirement of longtime Scout Executive/CEO Bobby Schultz — Williams took the job, starting July 6.
As Scout executive/CEO, Williams’ duties include recruiting Scouts, fundraising and more administrative responsibilities.
“A day-to-day in the life of a typical Scout executive is, as I understand it, to be a conduit of progress in the community by serving families through staff and volunteers, cultivating relationships in the community and balancing the budget,” he said, “and ensuring that we have strong programs and delivering the Scouting promise to all the young people that want to participate in Scouting.”
Williams’ time with BSA actually began when he was a kid, but he said he did not enjoy his time in Cub Scouts, so his No. 1 goal is to make Scouting a better experience for kids today than what he had.
Another one of Williams’ goals is to make Scouting available to more youth. Cimarron Council BSA covers 19 counties, including Garfield County, and serves Scouts through four service areas: Enid, Ponca City, Stillwater and Woodward.
“I always want to leave a place better than I found it, and there are a lot of challenges that Scouting is facing in this area — most of it is geography versus available manpower,” he said.
Williams said his hiring made him the fourth employee at Cimarron Council BSA, saying trying to manage the 19 counties the council serves is “impossible.”
“We need to do a better job at increasing our financial sustainability so that I can grow staff and Scouting and improve our program facilities,” Williams said.
To do that, Williams said the first thing he needs to do is employ part-time individuals, called community executives, to make sure Scouting is delivered to outlying areas.
Community executives’ focuses would be to grow Scouting and the financial/fundraising aspect of their respective areas, Williams said.
Williams also plans to cultivate a “bigger, stronger board” and create new positions including a camp ranger/program director, and he hopes to recruit more volunteers for the BSA.
“That’s key to our success — to multiply our efforts through creating more volunteers,” he said. “There’s never too many volunteers involved.”
The best way to get involved with Cimarron Council BSA is to contact its office at (580) 234-3652 or by emailing council@cimarronbsa.org.Williams said Scouting is supposed to be neighborhood- and community-based, and he wants Cimarron Council BSA to provide opportunities for those who want to be engaged.
“Any amount of positivity you can bring to a young person and family is going to pay dividends on down the road because Scouting is building our future business and community leaders,” Williams said. “Our job is to strengthen and improve lives, and (Scouting) is important because I think our future leaders are coming from Scouting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.