ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College began welcoming back students with open arms and open rooms on Tuesday, the first day new and returning students could move into on-campus residence halls in Enid and Tonkawa.
Cameron Margaris, coordinator of residence life and student activities at NOC Enid, spent Tuesday morning in Jets Hall checking in students — giving them their room keys, collecting signed room agreements and inviting them to the first day’s free ice cream social at 6 p.m.
“It’s been lonely here throughout the summer,” said Margaris, whose office is in Jets. “It’ll be good to get everybody back, and our (campus residence) numbers are up.”
Many of the students moving into NOC Enid’s three residence halls Tuesday were athletes playing on NOC’s softball team.
Down the hallway on Jets’ first floor, incoming freshman Ally Bartley, from Wyandotte, and her family were finishing setting up her shared suite room, with decor from Target and other big-box stores.
As Bartley stood on her bed hanging decorative lights on the wall, several decorative pillows — including one with her sister’s face on it — sat stacked along the side of both her and roommate’s beds.
It was a lot of work done in less than two hours since they started at 9 a.m. — a show of effort she admitted was probably typical for freshmen.
“That’s what our coach says — she says, ‘Yeah, sophomores don’t care about their rooms as much,’” Bartley said. “In about a month, you’ll probably see all the pillows lying around, (and we’ll be) like, ‘Why did we get all these?’”
As freshmen, Macy Stockton, from Edmond, and Ariana Potter, from McPherson, Kan., said they didn’t realize how much work doing laundry, cooking and cleaning for themselves would be on top of school and softball responsibilities.
The two sophomores will be roommates this year in nearby Lankard Hall, which consists of 20 shared rooms.
“I think for us since it’s our second year here, we know more and we’re more prepared,” Stockton said. “You don’t have your mom picking at you to do it.”
After last year’s uncertainty due to COVID, she said, “It’ll be different, but not in a bad way. It’ll be different in a good way.”
NOC’s dean of students, Ryan Paul, said the college changed students’ move-in time from one day to three last year out of COVID-19 safety precautions for students. The process went so much more smoothly, he said, campuses kept it at three again.
“Last year, we did three and were like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is amazing.’ It’s way less stressful on our dorm parents and on the students themselves,” Paul said. “We’ll do that more than likely from now on.”
But Friday’s freshman orientation, to be called Jet Pride Day, will be entirely virtual this year, Paul said, to cut down on large crowds as much as possible before school starts Monday at all the campuses.
On the first day of classes in Enid, Paul said a recruiter and student activities coordinators would stand under a tent passing out complimentary water, hand sanitizer and T-shirts, along with the key task of giving building directions to new, lost students.
Paul did not have counts available for new or returning students living on campus as of late Tuesday afternoon, but Margaris said Jets, at 84 maximum students, had only one two-room suite not fully filled.
He said after a year of limited activities, his biggest challenge this year is getting students involved outside of their dorms.
In-person activities last year were hampered by NOC’s year-long social distancing and COVID health protocols, required as the pandemic ramped up though the winter. Other than pre-packaged items, the school couldn’t provide the free food that’s so often a staple of campus events, Paul said.
“It’s hard to do a group activity when you’re social distancing,” he said.
Margaris, also the Jets’ assistant baseball coach, instead regularly planned mobile trivia games on topics like NOC history, TV shows and sports using the mobile app Kahoot.
Paul said the campus would continue the online trivia games this year, since “it’s something literally for (Margaris) to do it is no time at all,” he said.
Masks won’t be required this year, as per new state law, but will be highly encouraged, Paul said, as new cases again continue to trend upward for the first time since January.
“We’ll see how it pans out,” he said of the pandemic. “I really, really, really hope and pray we’re here having classes. Because I do think (being on campus) does make a difference for the students.”
