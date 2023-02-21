OKLAHOMA CITY — A new study has found many young children in Oklahoma between ages 1 and 5 not eating fruits and vegetables daily and are regularly drinking sugar-sweetened beverages.
The study, Variations in Fruit, Vegetable, and Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Intake Among Young Children by State, United States 2021, analyzed data from the 2021 National Survey of Children’s Health, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Of the children in the state study, 37.5% did not eat a daily fruit during the preceding week compared to 32.1% nationally; 57.5% did not eat a daily vegetable during the preceding week compared to 49.1% nationally; and 72.6% drank a sweetened beverage at least once weekly compared to 57.1% nationally.
“This information shows us where there is a gap,” said Fahad Khan, OSDH’s community analysis and linkages director. “In order to close the gap and improve diet quality, efforts must focus on ways to increase availability, accessibility, and affordability of fruits and vegetables. Food insecurity definitely plays a role in the data inside of this report.”
"Healthy eating is crucial to help prevent our kids from developing chronic disease and obesity. We know that creating healthy lifestyles that lead to a prosperous life, start at a young age.” said Shelly Patterson, OSDH’s chronic disease prevention director.
The 2020–2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggest children eat fruits and vegetables each day.
Oklahoma ranks among the worst states in the nation when it comes to food insecurity — 45th for child food insecurity and 46th for overall food insecurity rate.
OSDH has a mission to help families raise healthy kids through multiple programs and plans, including the State Plan to Reduce Obesity, created with partners across the state that focus on strategies to impact the environment contributing to chronic health conditions. Reducing food insecurity and increasing healthy food access and consumption is incorporated across this plan as one of many priorities.
“The data isn't what we want to see, but we can use it to push us to work together to support healthy growth and brain development in our kids,” Khan said.
