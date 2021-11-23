ENID, Okla. — The local Oklahoma Blood Institute Enid Center donor just unveiled a new donor mobile.
Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning to welcome the new blood donation coach to the community. The half million dollar donor mobile is bigger and better than the previous one, with reclined donor seats, ample storage and walking room for staff.
OBI’s old bloodmobile was a 2006 model bus that had to be retired when it fell into disrepair. The new coach was purchased with funds from OBI and private donors.
Jessy Dershem, Enid center executive director, said two mobile coaches collect 10,000 units of blood per year.
“When a blood mobile is down, a lot of our blood intake is down,” Dershem said. "We are so excited to have this one available to us now."
The new Enid bloodmobile is one of five OBI has purchased statewide this year. OBI plans to purchase five more next year.
After blood is distributed to the more than 160 state hospitals and medical centers, surplus supplies go to the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC), a group of blood centers who take on-call weeks in which they collect extra units to create an available supply for emergency needs.
The Enid center serves 16 counties. OBI’s reach extends beyond Oklahoma, as it owns Texas Blood Institute, Arkansas Blood Institute and Coffee Memorial Blood Center.
The OBI center in Enid at 301 E. Cherokee is open Monday through Friday, accepting donations of whole blood, double red cells and platelets.
