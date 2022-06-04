ENID, Okla. — Over a dozen library books with LGBTQ+ themes once again stand on easels as part of a Pride Month exhibit that members of the local advocacy group spent an hour setting up Saturday afternoon as part of the Enid library’s new policy on outside exhibits.
Unlike last year’s Pride book display, though, the exhibit on the second floor of the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County also includes rainbow flags, table runners, ceiling fixtures and stickers, as well as a framed proclamation from the mayor declaring June 2022 as Pride Month in Enid.
The exhibit is set to stay up all month, members of the Enid LGBTQ+ Coalition said.
“The colors are representations of our community, and I love it,” coalition member Catina Sundvall said after placing several small flags next to a standup rainbow, behind the book “A Quick & Easy Guide to They/Them Pronouns.”
All of the exhibited books‚ including “Verona Comics,” “And Tango Makes Three” and “A Queer History of the United States,” are already available in the library catalog, LGBTQ Coalition board member Stephanie Ezzell said.
Ezzell said she and fellow coalition member Emma Davis met with the library’s interim director and the city CFO last week to talk about lists they’d brought of potential books for the exhibit.
The exhibit also includes fliers of a dozen others not currently available at the library or only found on audiobook or ebook, and scannable QR codes are also on the fliers. Books at the library can be checked out for three weeks and renewed twice, library staff said.
Last year’s Pride Month book display, created by library staff, was its first, said library interim director Theri Ray.
With a couple days left in the month, Enid resident Kayla Nichols wrote a letter to the library and the Enid City Commission about her concerns with the display, which she said were inappropriate to Christians and children.
The resulting public outcry form those in favor of and against the display eventually resulted in new library b oard policies by next April. These rules banned book displays and library programs that presumably promoted sexual content and other related subjects.
Following further criticism from LGBTQ people and librarians over the policies, as well as a potential First Amendment lawsuit against the city of Enid, the library board approved a new set of policies differentiating between library “displays” and third-party “exhibits.”
While the library has had outside exhibits before, Saturday’s exhibit would be the first since the new policies were OK’d May 25.
Ray, along with library supervisor and city CFO Erin Crawford, decided the Pride exhibit would be best on the second floor, which is intended for third-party exhibits with “adult content” that aren’t appropriate for general audiences including children.
Ray said that decision also includes considering a child’s interest in “boring adult books.”
“It’s not my business to tell you what to read, whether you’re 30 or 13 — that’s you,” she said. “It shouldn’t be somebody else’s purview to tell you what you can read, in my opinion. And that’s pretty much the librarian opinion.”
Ezzell, who accepted the city’s proclamation last month, said she disagreed with the policy but still agreed to comply with it.
“This is the option we have at this time,” she said, but pointed to the adult fiction on the first floor, steps away from the lobby’s display table, which has been moved closer to the children’s section. “It would not be far away from adult fiction, right there.”
The coalition doesn’t have much else planned for June, Ezzell said.
The annual Enid Pride event will be held on Oct. 8, months after the celebrations occurring this month around the state and country. Ezzell said the coalition, which has also hosted Pride in Septembers, didn’t want to conflict with those events.
News & Eagle staff writer Kat Jeanne contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.