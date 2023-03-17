JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — Air Combat Command recently announced the 2023 ACC demonstration team pilots.
Throughout a nine-month air show season, the single-ship demo teams travel across the United States to connect with the American public and veterans, recruit and retain personnel, display Air Force airpower to the public, and enhance community and internal relations for the United States. The teams highlight Air Combat Command’s combat capabilities through aerial demonstrations, pay tribute to U.S. Air Force history by flying unique heritage formation flights, and interact with local communities through outreach events.
A diverse group of Airmen make up the ACC demo teams, each with an important role necessary to the successful execution of the team’s overall mission. The demo team pilots command and lead their teams in showcasing the unmatched maneuverability and airpower capabilities of the Air Force's F-35A Lightning II, F-16 Viper, F-22 Raptor and the A-10C Thunderbolt II.
Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, certifies the demonstration team pilots ahead of the 2023 air show season.
Meet ACC’s Aerial Demonstration Team pilots:
• F-35A Lightning II Demo Team. Maj. Kristin Wolfe, commander, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, leads the mission to showcase the unique aerial capabilities of the most advanced 5th generation multi-role stealth fighter, the F-35A Lightning II. She is a former F-22A pilot, and an operational F-35A pilot assigned to Hill Air Force Base, with more than 900 flying hours including time in the T-6 Texan and T-38 Talon.
• F-16 Viper Demo Team. Capt. Aimee Fiedler, commander, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, Shaw Air Force Base, Sumter South Carolina, leads the mission highlighting the unique multi-role fighter capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, also known as the “Viper.” She is an operational F-16 Viper pilot assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw with than 2,000 flying hours and prior experience as a civilian flight instructor.
• F-22 Raptor Demo Team. Capt. Samuel Larson, commander, F-22 Demonstration Team, 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, leads the team showcasing the maneuverability of the fifth-generation air dominance stealth fighter, the F-22 Raptor. He is an operational F-22 pilot assigned to the 1st Operations Group within the 1st Fighter Wing, and an experienced combat fighter pilot with more than 750 hours flying the T-6 Texan, T-38 Talon and F-22A Raptor. This year, Capt. Larson replaces Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson as the commander and pilot of the F-22 Demonstration Team.
• A-10C Thunderbolt II Demo Team. Capt. Lindsay Johnson, commander, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team Pilot, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, leads the team highlighting the unique maneuverability and combat capabilities of the Air Force’s premier close air support fighter, the A-10 “Warthog.” As a veteran instructor pilot, she has amassed over 1,250 flight hours in the T-38 Talon and A-10C Thunderbolt II. Her flying hours including 431 combat flight hours. This year, Capt. Johnson replaces Maj. Haden “Gator” Fullam as the commander and pilot of the A-10 demonstration team.
The ACC demo teams exhibit the professional qualities the Air Force develops in the people who fly, maintain, and support these aircraft daily across the U.S. Air Force.
