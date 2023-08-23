ENID, Okla. — A new mural was completed recently at Park Avenue Thrift through the efforts of Hive Appeal and funding aid from the Public Arts Commission of Enid.
The mural depicts Enid, as well as the efforts made by Park Avenue Thrift, which has donated more than $4 million to local nonprofits since 2007. The mural is titled "Beauty of Community."
Stela Jantzen, Park Avenue Thrift executive director, said she was blown away with the mock up of the mural, but when it started to be painted, she didn't realize how large it would end up being.
"Whenever she designed it, you don't understand how huge it is until they start painting it, and then you're like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so sorry," she said jokingly.
She said the previous mural at Park Avenue Thrift needed to be retouched, and with plans to paint the building itself this year, it was a good time to add a new mural, and there was a goal of having one that represented the community and pays homage to Enid.
She said it is a good representation of the efforts Park Avenue Thrift makes in order to help make Enid an even better place to live.
"Absolutely. Whenever we sat down and talked with Kelly about what we wanted to do, we were pretty broad, we basically just said we wanted something to show Enid, as well as something a little more abstract, where if you looked at it you almost have to stare at it and take it all in," Jantzen said. "She did a phenomenal job. She's obviously a master of color and shape, so I feel like this was right up her alley, and she made that magic happen."
Jantzen said the colors on the mural started to pop right from the get-go, which blew her away.
"What I love about Hive Appeal, every project they do they face a new challenge, it's not just a wall, they always have to figure out the material of the building," Jantzen said. "I think it's very eye-catching. What I do love is people are taking photos. I think when people see it, I hope they think of Park Avenue. We welcome people taking their photos here, and I think it represents Enid and I want them to be able to be proud of that too."
Kelly Tompkins, of Hive Appeal, said the entire mural was a challenge but one they were eager to tackle, especially with the curved surface of the building.
"From designing it to be seen in that shape, to drawing the lines, mostly with measurements and wire, to painting on the curved surface," Tompkins said. "It was like drawing gigantic puzzle pieces that had to fit together just right, but you could barely see what else was drawn on the wall. By the time we were painting the colors, we had gotten used to handling the curved wall with the Herc Rental lift."
In the mural, depicted is Enid's music legacy with trumpet vine flowers and a guitar. It also features the hexagonal historic grain elevators, as well as wheat, long a staple of Enid's agricultural economy. Also depicted is an Indian Blanket flower, the state flower of Oklahoma, as well as an open book to inspire readers, which features the sun glowing behind it. A top hat with a recycle symbol depicts the efforts of Park Avenue Thrift taking donated items and turning it into funding for Enid's quality of life, including arts and entertainment, literacy and education.
Tompkins said the explosion of color that is immediately noticeable when driving down East Garriott is an exciting feeling, as well as being able to help Park Avenue Thrift.
"It is a wonderful feeling to be part of anything with Park Avenue Thrift because they are such an integral part of our community," Tompkins said. "I don’t think people realize how different Enid’s quality of life would be without PAT. I spent an extra long time designing the mural because it is so important due to its location and being for Park Avenue. I love that it includes some of Enid’s history as well as what Park Avenue Thrift does."
Park Avenue Thrift is located at at 507 S. Grand in Enid. For more information, go online to parkavenuethrift.org or call (580) 233-7275.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.