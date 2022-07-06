A New Orleans man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening while coming off U.S. 412.
At 6:54 p.m. 6.8 miles north of Perry, 44-year-old Akintunde Hardy was heading east on U.S. 412 a 2005 Buick Ranier when he failed to negotiate the right curve onto Interstate 35’s southbound ramp, departing the roadway to the left, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Hardy then overcorrected into a broad slide, departing the roadway to the right, striking an embankment and overturning the vehicle one full time before coming to a rest on its wheels, according to OHP.
The report states Hardy was then transported via Perry EMS to Stillwater Medical Center and later flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in serious condition with head, internal and external trunk, and arm injuries.
Hardy’s condition at the time of the accident was apparently normal, and OHP cited the cause of the collision as unsafe speed on a curve. Seat belts were equipped but not in use, and airbags were equipped but did not deploy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.