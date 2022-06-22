ENID, Okla. — Lindsay Garinger, APRN-CNP, soon will join Integris Family Care Enid, located on the second floor of the Integris Bass Baptist Health Center Pavilion.
She received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Northwestern Oklahoma State University in 2006. After gaining experience in various areas of nursing, Garinger earned a Master of Science specializing as a family nurse practitioner. She has been practicing family medicine in Enid for the last five years.
Garinger said she believes nursing is a spiritual calling.
“It is not what I do, it is who I am,” she said. “In my role as a family nurse practitioner, I strive to provide good quality holistic care to each patient, considering their physical, emotional and cultural needs. It is as important to me to promote health and disease prevention as it is to treat illness, and I want patients to feel comforted, respected and confident in my ability.”
Her areas of interest include family care, pediatrics, geriatrics and holistic care. Garinger will begin seeing patients in early July. To schedule an appointment, call Integris Family Care Enid at (580) 977-1910.
