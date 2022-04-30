ENID, Okla. — After taking fresh diploma folders, crossing the stage and turning their tassels, Northern Oklahoma College’s newest graduates took their next big steps during Saturday’s spring 2022 commencement ceremony.
The two-year state college honored students receiving associate degrees from its Enid and OSU-Stillwater campuses at NOC Enid’s Briggs Auditorium on Saturday afternoon.
A unique thread now binds the class of 2022 alumni, said Saturday’s commencement speaker, M. Scott Carter, an award-winning Oklahoma journalist and professor who graduated from NOC in the early-1980s.
“And you did it for two simple reasons: courage and bravery,” Carter said.
He told students they had achieved a shared milestone during some the most difficult times in modern history.
“By taking steps to secure your future, each of you has done something remarkable — and you accomplished it during a historic, life-threatening, global pandemic,” Carter said. “Each of you wearing those red gowns, you are a bright, shining example of courage. When times get difficult, remind yourself just what you have accomplished.”
Only 4% of Oklahomans had sought higher education and then graduated with an associate or bachelor’s degree in 2020, down from a peak high in 2011, Carter said.
People in the United States put a high value on acts of bravery and courage, Carter said, but these come in many forms and sizes.
He shared, for example, the story of Bartlesville librarian Ruth Brown, who was fired in 1950 ostensibly for being a communist, but actually because she supported racial equality.
“Seven decades later, we do not remember the name of her critics, but Ruth Brown’s act of bravery has not been forgotten,” Carter said.
Neither has the story of Jim Thorpe, the first Native American to win Olympic gold medals, he said. Thorpe was initially stripped of both golds after rules violations, but he later went on to play American football, baseball and basketball, as well as become the first NFL president.
The pioneering musician Chuck Berry, too, had the courage to “keep going,” Carter said, after facing a road block over lyrics to his iconic song, “Johnny B. Good.”
“You don’t need my advice,” Carter said. “You’re survivors. You’ve already done the heavy lifting.”
But NOC President Clark Harris, in his first commencement address as the college’s 14th president, had simple words of wisdom to share with Saturday’s graduates: “Pay it forward.”
Harris said becoming a Cub Scout leader for 70 boys was one of the most rewarding things he’d ever done, even when he had to kiss a pig — twice.
“Look for ways to give back, by giving back to your community and the people who are following you,” he said. “Help coach in a little league team, help teach people to sing, help provide tutoring, become a Cub Scout leader and maybe kiss a pig.”
Already paying it forward Saturday was 2022 graduate Taylor Rainey, an Enid campus math tutor who carried the flag for NOC’s mathematics department after the department chair asked her to.
“I love the math department here,” she said, “it’s been a huge part of my time here.”
Rainey graduated on Saturday with an associate in science, with plans to finish her bachelor’s at OU, OSU or UCO.
“I am so glad that I accomplished this and that I stuck with this, and I’m just glad I made it through,” she said.
