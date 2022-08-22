ENID, Okla. — A fast-track course for completion of an elementary education degree has been developed for the students at the Enid campuses for Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Northern Oklahoma College.
The two colleges are partnering to address the teacher shortage in Oklahoma. This program will allow Enid campus students to earn an associate’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in three and a half years, enabling them to be in the classroom and teaching more quickly than they could through traditional programs.
“We have mapped out a sample schedule for students to spend three years in the classroom and a semester student teaching,” said Martie Young, professor of education at NWOSU-Enid.
Jeremy Hise, vice president for NOC Enid, also touted the program.
“This is an excellent opportunity for students who know what they want to do to pursue this opportunity aggressively,” he said.
The fast-track program will meet current standards for educator preparation so students will have the knowledge and skills necessary to become educators.
“Students still have time to get enrolled in this program if they come see us this week," Young said. "This is a tremendous opportunity because the state is giving stipends to students who want to teach.”
Graduates from Oklahoma schools decide to teach can qualify for an additional $4,000 a year for five years if they stay in state.
Students can enroll in the program at both schools until Friday.
"This program is a great opportunity," said Northwestern President Bo Hannaford. "This innovative program will give students the ability to be in classrooms quicker than ever before, which will produce great teachers for the state of Oklahoma.”
To learn more about the program, contact Hise at (580) 548-2393 or jeremy.hise@noc.edu, or Young at (580) 213-3195 or ormlyoung@nwosu.edu.
Young also recommends that students look at the Oklahoma State Department of Education website (https://sde.ok.gov/) for more information on being a teacher.
