ENID, Okla. — Monroe Elementary School will have a new principal next year.
Amara Detrick will succeed Scott Allen as head principal of Monroe. Allen is stepping into the role of Taft Elementary School principal on July 1, according to Enid Public Schools.
EPS board members were notified of Detrick’s reassignment Monday night.
Detrick has been in public education since 2002 when she began her career as a library media specialist for Kingfisher Public Schools. She has an additional 18 years’ experience working in public schools in various classroom teaching roles and as a library media specialist. This past year, she has served as an assistant principal at Garfield Elementary School.
Detrick said she is looking forward to taking on this new role.
“My family has invested in Northwest Oklahoma for four generations,” she said. “I believe in Enid Public Schools and am thrilled to serve its teachers and students.”
Detrick holds certifications in early childhood, elementary, ELA, library media and K-12 administration. She earned her undergraduate degree in early childhood/elementary education at Southern Nazarene University (SNU), a master’s of education-informational literacy from University of Central Oklahoma and a doctorate in education leadership and administration from SNU.
EPS Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education Randy Rader said how he is looking forward to seeing Detrick take on this new role for the district.
“We are very excited to have Dr. Detrick take over the role of principal at Monroe Elementary,” Rader said. “Dr. Detrick is high energy, hard-working and brings with her the characteristics of a great leader that will continue to make Monroe an excellent school. The students, parents, staff and the Monroe school community will continue to be in good hands.”
