Step into Christian Church of the Covenant in the coming months, and you may just hear the Gospel preached with the help of more than 100 puppets.
The Rev. Paul Ragle, newly installed as pastor at the church this month, brings with him a longstanding puppet ministry, along with a diverse music ministry, that has been reaching faithful of all ages for four decades.
Ragle has made the more-than 100 puppets over the course of 40 years in ministry, many of them made with the assistance of children and youth in the various churches where he’s served.
He said the puppets have been a powerful way to reach youth, and get them involved in the services.
“We use them a lot in worship, and they do everything from puppet-led songs to plays we write,” he said, “and while we usually use the puppets for children’s moment, the adults seem to like it as well.”
Originally from Ohio, Ragle grew up with a large family in a rural area, and spent much of his youth on his grandparents’ hog farm. In that small town Ohio upbringing, Ragle said there was never a question about faith’s role in his life.
“In our family, if the church door was open, we were there,” Ragle said. “That call to the Presence of Christ has always been strong in my family.”
His faith began to blossom into a call to ordained ministry in high school, in part because of Ragle’s diverse interests.
“I was a person who had a lot of gifts,” Ragle said. “I was an athlete, I was involved in music and the creative arts, and I enjoyed all of those things, but I wasn’t the best at any of them.”
He saw an outlet for all of those talents in ministry, after working closely with his pastor and his brother-in-law, who also was a minister.
After high school he attended Hiram College, a Disciples of Christ college in northeastern Ohio, then went on to seminary at Brite Divinity School, a graduate school of theology at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, where he graduated in 1981.
Ragle’s early years in ministry were focused on education and youth ministry. Initially, he said he avoided opportunities to take on the administrative headaches of being a lead pastor.
“God kept pushing me to pastor a church, but I resisted — I was having too much fun,” Ragle said with a laugh.
Eventually, he relented, and while serving at a church in Pampa, Texas, he met his wife, Connee, originally from Oklahoma and raised in New Mexico.
The couple’s service together in ministry at Midwest Boulevard Christian Church, in Midwest City, strengthened the ties to Oklahoma that eventually would lead them to Enid.
But, it was a tough group of middle school students in a church in southwest Pennsylvania — including Ragle’s oldest daughter, Israel — that helped found the puppet ministry in the early 1990s.
“I had a really tough group of middle school kids that were hard to reach,” Ragle said.
He eventually reached them not by just presenting to them with puppets, but by giving them the responsibility to help make, write scripts for and act with the puppets.
“They didn’t want to do anything until I put some puppets in their hands,” Ragle said, “and then they started leading portions of the worship service with the puppets.”
A stronger connection between the kids, the congregation and the Gospel was facilitated by working together on the puppet ministry, Ragle said.
That connection has long outlived the middle school youth group for Ragle’s daughter, Israel, who still helps with the puppet ministry.
“She’s the real puppeteer,” Ragle said.
The puppets are part of a broader effort to bring people together in prayer.
“I really love uniting people in prayer, and bringing people into prayer ministry,” Ragle said.
In addition to the puppets, Ragle uses a wide variety of music instruments and different styles of worship music to facilitate a connection between the congregation and God.
“Music is so important,” Ragle said, “and it’s an important part of my expression of faith in worship.”
A brief glance around his office reveals the diversity of Ragle’s musical interests, with the walls and his desk adorned with Native American flutes, a Native American drum, a guitar and assorted percussion instruments.
Ragle also brings to Covenant a portable, 50-by-50-foot labyrinth, modeled after a Cretan design. Labyrinths are used in several different Christian traditions as a means to meditative prayer.
“It invites people to step more deeply into the spirit of Christ,” Ragle said, “and it gives people more ways to gain that kind of access to the presence of Christ.”
Ragle and Connee, who recently retired from the Department of Human Services, are settled now in Enid, within easy driving distance of their three adult children.
Israel recently moved to Enid with her three children, and is studying at University of Central Oklahoma, with hopes of becoming a teacher. Their son, Jordan, manages several telephone retail stores in the Tulsa area, and youngest daughter, Bethany, is a nurse at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.
“We’re just really thrilled to be here in Enid,” Ragle said, adding he and Connee are looking forward to continuing the service to the community they enjoyed in their previous pastoral assignment, at First Christian Church in Stroud.
“We spent 13 wonderful years in Stroud, involved in all kinds of ministry,” Ragle said, “and I am looking forward to finding ways to be a servant here in the community. I’m very excited to be a part of a church that has this heritage of serving in the community, and touching so many lives with the presence of God.”
Christian Church of the Covenant, at 1205 S. Cleveland, is not currently having in-person services due to COVID-19 — a situation Ragle expects to last until at least April. Online services are available through the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
