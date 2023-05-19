ENID, Okla. — A New Mexico man is jailed and facing a felony charge after he was accused of leading Enid Police Department officers on a chase that exceeded 100 mph and went through parts of Enid, Carrier, Lahoma and Meno.
Brian Gene Robinson, 46, appeared in Garfield County District Court Wednesday, May 17, 2023, and was charged with one count of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude a police officer, according to online court records. He remains jailed on $5,000 bond.
The incident happened at about 1:55 a.m. May 12, 2023, according to an EPD report by Officer Jordan O'Reilly.
O'Reilly stated in his report he saw a motorcycle make an improper turn on Willow from Rock Island. After the motorcycle made a couple of turns, O'Reilly caught up with it at a red light at Willow and Van Buren, and noticed it was not displaying a tag.
After the light turned green, O'Reilly activated his lights and the motorcycle accelerated westbound on Willow, according to the report, and the pursuit went through green lights at Cleveland and Oakwood at speeds up to 115 mph.
The pursuit continued west on Willow until the motorcycle reached Oklahoma 132, and the suspect turned north onto the highway, then turned west on Oklahoma 45. After leading officers through parts of Carrier, the motorcycle went through a wheat field, turned south of Hobart Road, turned west on Purdue, then south onto Stabe Road, according to the report.
After reaching U.S. 412, the motorcycle turned west and reached speeds of 115 mph again, before the motorcyclist turned into a business at 47305 W. US. 412 in Meno and surrendered, according to the report.
The suspect, identified as Robinson, "was apologetic," according to O'Reilly's account, and "said he wasn't sure why he did that because he had no reason to run," according to the report.
It was determined after his arrest that Robinson had a felony warrant from New Mexico, according to the report.
Robinson has a bond appearance scheduled for 1:15 p.m. June 5.
