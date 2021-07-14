ENID, Okla. — A team of local artists is hosting a sweet party Saturday night near downtown Enid to help fundraise for their project exploring sugar as a life force.
The first art fundraiser for the Enid art collective Sugar High is free to attend and begins at 7 p.m. Saturday in the building of art resource nonprofit Atelier at 339 E. Maple.
Artwork from over 50 Oklahoma artists will be featured and for sale both in-person Saturday and online at Sugar High’s website.
Artist Tox Murillo, a muralist and detail painter, will be doing a live painting that will also be sold, and indie folk singer-songwriter Keathley will perform.
Fittingly, candy will also be on sale.
To sweeten the deal, half of all the evening’s proceeds will go to the planned art installation project, covering building materials, rent and other expenses.
"Sugar High" will run for six weeks in a building downtown next spring, said Ben Ezzell, one of the project’s artists and board president of Atelier.
He and the five other members of the project are building a story of Sugar High as they develop floor plans and installation pieces for each room of the building that's part of a world where everyone is driven by a short attention span and must have constant sources of sugar to survive.
But it won’t be like the sugary-sweet world of “Candy Land,” Ezzell said.
He and his partners — Murillo, Romy Owens, Kelly Tompkins, Evan Chermack and Riley Jantzen — say they want to show a culture driven by needs “on a shorter fuse,” Ezzell said.
“If you were simply in this happy-go-lucky world, that wouldn’t be very interesting,” he said. “This is not the kind of installation that Enid’s ever seen.”
