ENID, Okla. — An Enid park soon could have new LED lights to better illuminate softball fields there.
During its regular meeting Tuesday evening, Enid City Commission will consider awarding a $354,100 contract to Musco Sports Lighting, utilizing a Sourcewell purchasing contract, to replace the current lighting of the middle and north softball fields at Kellet Park, 2463 S. Cleveland.
The light poles at the softball fields were found to be in disrepair and, potentially, structurally compromised, which warranted the replacement.
According to the agenda item, the contract would allow for the replacement of the required foundations, poles, electrical enclosures, luminaires, wire harnesses and control cabinets.
Additionally, the middle softball field also would include a red, blue and green lighting system as part of the upgrade, and the installation of the new LED lights would eliminate the need for continued maintenance repairs or upkeep.
City commissioners also will consider an emergency resolution — requiring five affirmative votes — authorizing the city’s attorney to impose a levy on a $28,000 Oklahoma Workers’ Compensation judgment in favor of a woman injured July 1, 2019, during employment and against the city of Enid.
According to the city's agenda, the woman’s right arm, shoulder, back and neck were injured, resulting in several invasive procedures and an award including permanent disfigurement.
On Oct. 7, 2022, the Workers’ Compensation Commission entered an order to award the woman $28,000. The Enid Municipal Code provides any judgment more than $20,000 shall be levied on the tax rolls upon approval from the mayor and board of commissioners.
Enid Municipal Authority would accept assignment of the judgment, and the payments would be made over three years: On June 15 of 2024, 2025 and 2026, along with any statutory interest accrued.
Commissioners also will vote to approve submitting an application for American Rescue Plan Act grant funding for upgrades to the Ames Waterline and, upon approval, authorize the execution of an agreement with Oklahoma Water Resources Board.
If approved, staff will submit the grant application for $2 million to the OWRB to request funding assistance for a project to re-line a portion of the existing waterline transporting well water from the Ames/Drummond wellfields to the drinking water treatment plant.
If the grant is awarded, the city of Enid will be required to provide matching funds of up to $2 million, and funds are available from the EMA’s fund balance.
Commissioners also will go into executive session to discuss a pending claim concerning design changes and cost of materials related to the Kaw Lake pipeline.
During the study session, commissioners will hear an engineering update and discuss proposed changes to the airport fee schedule ordinance.
A study session will be at 5 p.m., with the regular session set for 6:30 at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. Both are open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.