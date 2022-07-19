OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed a new law that will enable registered voters who are blind to vote by electronic absentee ballots if they are unable to vote at their precinct polling locations on election day.
The legislation permits electronic delivery of ballots and balloting materials to Oklahomans who are legally blind, as defined in section 72 of Title 7 in the Oklahoma Statutes.
The Office of the Oklahoma Secretary of State will create a system for electronic delivery of absentee ballots and may include requirements similar to those used by voters in military service.
Eligible voters may use their personal computers to privately and independently mark accessible absentee ballots, which must be returned to their county election board secretary using the existing absentee ballot process.
Election board secretaries will process these absentee ballots using the same process required by law for absentee ballots.
Under provisions of the bill, an unqualified person who applies for an absentee ballot intended for voters who are blind will be guilty of a felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.